SLPP assures continuous support for Presidents endeavours

June 15, 2023   09:19 am

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has pledged its continuous support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s efforts to develop the country.

This was conveyed during a meeting between the president and the ruling party representatives on Wednesday evening (June 14) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

PM Dinesh Gunawardena, SLPP’s national organizer Basil Rajapaksa, SLPP’s secretary Sagara Kariyawasam, Minister Douglas Devananda, Minister Jeevan Thondaman, UNP MP Vajira Abeywardena and MP A.L.M. Athaullah were in attendance for this meeting.

It comes after President Wickremesinghe recently summoned ruling party MPs and district leaders for a meeting on Monday, during which they had expressed their dismay about convening a discussion without properly informing the party leadership. The Monday’s meeting had been boycotted by many SLPP MPs.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the SLPP leaders informed the president to properly inform them before convening meetings with the party members.

Accordingly, the SLPP leaders and Wickremesinghe have reached a consensus that the party’s leadership would be informed beforehand when SLPP MPs are summoned for discussions on the government’s action plan.

Further, the ruling party leaders also vowed to continuously support the government’s endeavours.

