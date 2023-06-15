January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Advisory issued over severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' extended (English)

Advisory issued over severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' extended (English)

Advisory issued over severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' extended (English)

President Ranil invited to summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris (English)

President Ranil invited to summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris (English)

New online passport application system to be launched tomorrow (English)

New online passport application system to be launched tomorrow (English)

BASL deeply concerned over recent surge in custodial deaths, criminal activity (English)

BASL deeply concerned over recent surge in custodial deaths, criminal activity (English)

Health officials warn of adverse effects from increasing use of 'whitening' creams

Health officials warn of adverse effects from increasing use of 'whitening' creams

Row over ancient Buddhist temple in Mullaitivu continues after resignation of Archeology Dept's DG

Row over ancient Buddhist temple in Mullaitivu continues after resignation of Archeology Dept's DG

The most expensive players of the Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction

The most expensive players of the Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction

Sri Lanka Army doctors set Guinness World Records for largest & heaviest kidney stone removal surgery

Sri Lanka Army doctors set Guinness World Records for largest & heaviest kidney stone removal surgery