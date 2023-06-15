USD buying and selling rates rise at several commercial banks
June 15, 2023 10:24 am
The selling rate of the US Dollar soared to LKR 335.00 at licensed commercial banks on Wednesday (June 15).
According to the daily exchange rates of several licensed commercial banks, the buying rate of the US Dollar has jumped to LKR 315.00.
The buying and selling rates announced by five licensed commercial banks today are as follows:
|Buying Rate
|Selling Rate
|Bank of Ceylon (BOC)
|LKR 315.00
|LKR 335.00
|People’s Bank
|LKR 313.46
|LKR 328.20
|Sampath Bank
|LKR 311.28
|LKR 328.00
|Hatton National Bank (HNB)
|LKR 313.00
|LKR 330.00
|Nations Development Bank (NDB)
|LKR 307.00
|LKR 327.00