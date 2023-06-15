2023 Grade 5 Scholarship exam date announced

The 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination will be held on October 15 (Sunday), the Department of Examinations announced today.

Accordingly, applications for the exam will be accepted from June 15 to July 06.

In a media release, the Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara noted that the applications should be submitted only through the online platform, which will be available until midnight on July 06.

The deadline to submit the applications would not be extended under any circumstances, the exams chief emphasized.

The instructions on submitting the applications can be found on the website of the Exam Information Centre.

Jayasundara said the instruction manual has provided detailed guidelines on how the applications for special-needs children should be submitted.