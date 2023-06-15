2023 Grade 5 Scholarship exam date announced

2023 Grade 5 Scholarship exam date announced

June 15, 2023   11:18 am

The 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination will be held on October 15 (Sunday), the Department of Examinations announced today.

Accordingly, applications for the exam will be accepted from June 15 to July 06.

In a media release, the Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara noted that the applications should be submitted only through the online platform, which will be available until midnight on July 06.

The deadline to submit the applications would not be extended under any circumstances, the exams chief emphasized.

The instructions on submitting the applications can be found on the website of the Exam Information Centre.

Jayasundara said the instruction manual has provided detailed guidelines on how the applications for special-needs children should be submitted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.15

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.15

Advisory issued over severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' extended (English)

Advisory issued over severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' extended (English)

President Ranil invited to summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris (English)

President Ranil invited to summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris (English)

New online passport application system to be launched tomorrow (English)

New online passport application system to be launched tomorrow (English)

BASL deeply concerned over recent surge in custodial deaths, criminal activity (English)

BASL deeply concerned over recent surge in custodial deaths, criminal activity (English)

Health officials warn of adverse effects from increasing use of 'whitening' creams

Health officials warn of adverse effects from increasing use of 'whitening' creams

Row over ancient Buddhist temple in Mullaitivu continues after resignation of Archeology Dept's DG

Row over ancient Buddhist temple in Mullaitivu continues after resignation of Archeology Dept's DG