Price of fertilizers to be slashed from today

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera says that steps will be taken to provide a bundle of Urea fertilizer at the price of Rs. 9,000 from today (June 15).

The existing price of a bundle of urea fertilizer is at Rs. 10,000.



Amaraweera emphasized that the appreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee recently and the reduction of expenses enabled to the provision of this benefit for farmers.

He further pointed out that the Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) or the Mud Fertilizer were provided free of charge to the farmers for this season, adding that the price of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer (Bandi Pohora) has been reduced by Rs. 4,500 so far.

Furthermore, he claimed that the farmers had not received fertilizers on time as a result of the carelessness of certain officials, mentioning that disciplinary action has already been taken against the relevant officials in that regard.



The minister also expressed that he will not hesitate to take action regardless of the rank of officials who will not work to serve the farmers properly in the future.