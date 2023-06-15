Price of fertilizers to be slashed from today

Price of fertilizers to be slashed from today

June 15, 2023   03:27 pm

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera says that steps will be taken to provide a bundle of Urea fertilizer at the price of Rs. 9,000 from today (June 15).

The existing price of a bundle of urea fertilizer is at Rs. 10,000.
 
Amaraweera emphasized that the appreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee recently and the reduction of expenses enabled to the provision of this benefit for farmers.

He further pointed out that the Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) or the Mud Fertilizer were provided free of charge to the farmers for this season, adding that the price of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer (Bandi Pohora) has been reduced by Rs. 4,500 so far.

Furthermore, he claimed that the farmers had not received fertilizers on time as a result of the carelessness of certain officials, mentioning that disciplinary action has already been taken against the relevant officials in that regard.
 
The minister also expressed that he will not hesitate to take action regardless of the rank of officials who will not work to serve the farmers properly in the future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

Two military personnel identified as aides of a human trafficking racket

Two military personnel identified as aides of a human trafficking racket

State Minister urges public to refrain from panicking over currency depreciation

State Minister urges public to refrain from panicking over currency depreciation

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours

President underscores crucial role of human resources in developing the country

President underscores crucial role of human resources in developing the country

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.15

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.15