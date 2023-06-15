CID probing Pastor Jerome under money laundering act

The Attorney General today informed the Court of Appeal that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is conducting investigations against Pastor Jerome Fernando under the Money Laundering Act.

Senior State Counsel Shaminda Wickrama, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the court of this when the writ petition filed by Fernando, requesting the issuance of an order to prevent his arrest, was taken up for consideration today (15).

The writ petition was taken up today before the Appellate Court bench consisting of Justices Sobitha Rajakaruna and A. Marikkar.

The Senior State Counsel who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, raised these preliminary objections and requested that the relevant petition be dismissed without being taken up for hearing.

The senior state counsel charged that through this petition, the petitioner has concealed facts from the court as well as presented facts that mislead the court.

He said that the petitioner has stated in the petition that there are preparations to arrest him based on media reports and also that his accusation is entirely based on media reports.



The senior state counsel informed the court that the petitioner had filed a fundamental rights petition with this request before the Supreme Court, but that fact has been concealed in this petition.

The senior state counsel providing further information said that an investigation will be conducted regarding this petitioner under the Money Laundering Act.

Senior state counsel Mr. Shaminda Wickrama alleged that the malicious actions of the petitioner are revealed through this petition and therefore requested the court to dismiss it without issuing a notice for hearing.

However, the further consideration of the petition was adjourned until June 19 while President’s Counsel Jagath Wickramanayake is scheduled to present the facts on behalf of the petitioner on that day.

On Monday (12), the Court of Appeal had granted time for the Attorney General to file objections in relation to the writ petition filed by Pastor Jerome Fernando.

Senior State Counsel Shaminda Wickrema, appearing on behalf of the AG, had strongly objected to Pastor Jerome’s request, when the petition was taken up for consideration on June 12.

Accordingly, the court granted time until June 14 for the AG’s Department to submit the relevant objections, and ordered the case to be recalled today (June 15).

Pastor Fernando, in his petition filed through his attorneys, alleges that the CID is preparing to arrest him, accusing him of having committed an offence under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) through a statement he made during a religious sermon.

Thus, he had filed this writ petition seeking an order to prevent his arrest.