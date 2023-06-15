Variable tariff schemes available for new PPAs  Energy Minister

Variable tariff schemes available for new PPAs  Energy Minister

June 15, 2023   04:27 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has revealed that developers of projects pertaining to renewable energy will now have the option to choose from either a fixed tariff or a variable tariff when signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). 

Taking to Twitter, the Minister explained that a 20-year variable feeding tariff for new renewal energy developments up to 10 MW has been made available from 13 June, adding that the new tariffs will be applicable only to new PPAs. 

However, while developers can now choose a suitable tariff at the signing of the PPA, they will not be able to switch after the signing, Wijesekera emphasised. 

Speaking further on variable tariffs, he noted that rates paid for every PPA signed on the variable tariff scheme will be varied every 3 – 6 months over the 20 years, factoring interest rates and other parameters being considered when calculating the formula. 

Meanwhile, when considering fixed tariffs, the Minister noted that the rates made available at the signing of fixed tariff PPAs will remain the same throughout the 20 years.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

Two military personnel identified as aides of a human trafficking racket

Two military personnel identified as aides of a human trafficking racket

State Minister urges public to refrain from panicking over currency depreciation

State Minister urges public to refrain from panicking over currency depreciation

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours

President underscores crucial role of human resources in developing the country

President underscores crucial role of human resources in developing the country

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.15

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.15