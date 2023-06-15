President launches new online passport application system

The new online passport application system was launched this afternoon (15 June), under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The inaugural function was held at the Homagama Divisional Secretariat, with the participation of Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles.

The new system was launched in a bid to provide the public with the opportunity to obtain passports more easily, regarding which, more details may be obtained via the official website of the Immigration Department.

Speaking on the new system, Minister Alles noted that the new passports would be delivered to the applicant’s residence within a span of three days.

Accordingly, the accepting of online applications for passports began at 51 Divisional Secretariats across the island today, following the launch.

It has been assured, however, that the one-day service of issuing passports at the Department of Immigration and Emigration will continue to operate as usual.