Two military personnel involved in human trafficking racket apprehended

Two military personnel have been placed under arrest for their alleged complicity in a human trafficking racket.

The arrests were made when the duo was summoned to the Human Trafficking, Smuggling Investigation & Maritime Crime Investigation Division to record a statement.

According to reports, a lance corporal of Sri Lanka Army and a Sri Lanka Navy soldier had obtained Rs. 7 million from several people to help them illegally immigrate to Australia via sea routes.

On December 04, 2022, Sri Lanka foiled an illegal immigration attempt by a group of 25 people, who had set sail for Australia from Sampoor in Trincomalee.

The apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the Trafficking, Smuggling Investigation & Maritime Crime Investigation Division for onward probes.

The investigators found that this human trafficking racket had been orchestrated by a group of people residing in Sampur. Accordingly, at least 20 people were arrested over the fraudulent scheme and were remanded after being produced before the court.

They had purportedly secured approximately Rs. 30 million by obtaining an amount ranging between Rs. 500,000 and Rs. 1.5 million from each illegal immigrant.



While probing the matter further, they discovered the involvement of a Lance Corporal of Sri Lanka Army and a Navy soldier, who had pocketed Rs. 7 million and Rs. 1 million from this racket.

It is reported that the navy soldier had provided a boat to the group of illegal immigrants assuring that they would not be taken into custody by the authorities if they use it to set sail.

The navy soldier was remanded until June 21, meanwhile, the lance corporal in question was supposed to be produced before the court today.