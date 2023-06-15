Escapee death-row inmate arrested 19 years later

Escapee death-row inmate arrested 19 years later

June 15, 2023   06:17 pm

The Ragama Police have arrested an individual identified as an inmate of the Negombo Prison who had escaped during the chaos that unfolded during the 2004 tsunami.

The 54-year-old was arrested in Ragama on Wednesday evening (14 June), and was due to be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court (15 June).

Police revealed that the suspect had been in arrested in 2001, along with his brother, in connection with a murder that had taken place in Ragama and were then placed in remand custody.

Later, in 2004,  when inmates of the Negombo Prison were being transferred to another prison during the time of the tsunami, the suspect had escaped police custody.

In  May 2012, the case against the brothers was then heard with the suspect in absentia, during which his brother was released on bail, while the death penalty was ordered against the missing suspect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.15

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.15

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

Two military personnel identified as aides of a human trafficking racket

Two military personnel identified as aides of a human trafficking racket

State Minister urges public to refrain from panicking over currency depreciation

State Minister urges public to refrain from panicking over currency depreciation

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours

President underscores crucial role of human resources in developing the country

President underscores crucial role of human resources in developing the country