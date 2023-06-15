Escapee death-row inmate arrested 19 years later

The Ragama Police have arrested an individual identified as an inmate of the Negombo Prison who had escaped during the chaos that unfolded during the 2004 tsunami.

The 54-year-old was arrested in Ragama on Wednesday evening (14 June), and was due to be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court (15 June).

Police revealed that the suspect had been in arrested in 2001, along with his brother, in connection with a murder that had taken place in Ragama and were then placed in remand custody.

Later, in 2004, when inmates of the Negombo Prison were being transferred to another prison during the time of the tsunami, the suspect had escaped police custody.

In May 2012, the case against the brothers was then heard with the suspect in absentia, during which his brother was released on bail, while the death penalty was ordered against the missing suspect.