Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to bolster ties to promote sports

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to bolster ties to promote sports

June 15, 2023   06:35 pm

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) in Pakistan, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari and Sports Minister of Sri Lanka Roshan Ranasinghe on Thursday (15) agreed to deepen the existing people-to-people contacts between the two countries to promote sports.

Mazari, who attended the 18th Asia/Oceania Region Inter-Government Ministerial Meeting/Conference on Anti-Doping in Sports in Colombo, held a meeting with Sri Lankan sports minister to discuss promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of sports, said a press release issued here.

Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga and Secretary Sports Ministry of Sri Lanka were also present on the occasion.

Mazari offered support to the Sri Lankan minister to provide coaches for various sport disciplines, particularly hockey, squash and kabaddi.

The Sri Lankan minister appreciated Pakistan’s cooperation in the field of sports, especially provision of Rs 52 million for the development of sports in his country.

Both agreed to improve ties by implementing the existing memorandums of understanding and signing new MoUs, besides exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Source - Associated Press of Pakistan

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.15

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.15

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

Former MP arrested for firing gun into air during dispute

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

Two military personnel identified as aides of a human trafficking racket

Two military personnel identified as aides of a human trafficking racket

State Minister urges public to refrain from panicking over currency depreciation

State Minister urges public to refrain from panicking over currency depreciation

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours

President underscores crucial role of human resources in developing the country

President underscores crucial role of human resources in developing the country