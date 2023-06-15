Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to bolster ties to promote sports

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) in Pakistan, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari and Sports Minister of Sri Lanka Roshan Ranasinghe on Thursday (15) agreed to deepen the existing people-to-people contacts between the two countries to promote sports.

Mazari, who attended the 18th Asia/Oceania Region Inter-Government Ministerial Meeting/Conference on Anti-Doping in Sports in Colombo, held a meeting with Sri Lankan sports minister to discuss promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of sports, said a press release issued here.

Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga and Secretary Sports Ministry of Sri Lanka were also present on the occasion.

Mazari offered support to the Sri Lankan minister to provide coaches for various sport disciplines, particularly hockey, squash and kabaddi.

The Sri Lankan minister appreciated Pakistan’s cooperation in the field of sports, especially provision of Rs 52 million for the development of sports in his country.

Both agreed to improve ties by implementing the existing memorandums of understanding and signing new MoUs, besides exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Source - Associated Press of Pakistan

-Agencies