No decision taken to distribute land belonging to Kurundi Viharaya  Presidents Secretary

June 15, 2023   07:01 pm

The Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake has informed archaeological expert Ven. Dr. Ellawala Medhananda Thero that the land belonging to the historical Kurundi Viharaya in Mullaitivu is a government land and that no decision has been taken to distribute it to anyone, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe today refuted the media reports claiming that he is going to settle a group of Tamil people within the land belonging to the Kurundi Viharaya in Mullaitivu.

He made this remark while speaking at the ceremony to launch the new online passport application system at the Homagama Divisional Secretariat this evening (15).

Commenting further on the matter, President Wickremesinghe emphasized that he instructed to inform Ven. Dr. Ellawala Medhananda Thero that neither Sinhalese, nor Tamils or Muslims will be settled within the land belonging to the historical Kurundi Viharaya in Mullaitivu.

