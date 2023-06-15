President assures commitment to upholding right to freedom of expression

June 15, 2023   08:46 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assured his commitment towards upholding the right to freedom of expression. 

Speaking at an event held at the Homagama Divisional Secretariat this morning (15 June), the Head of State assured that he would always uphold the right to freedom of expression, and ensure that it remains intact. 

President Wickremesinghe further emphasised that after making Sri Lanka the first country in the region to successfully repeal the Criminal Defamation Law, he is committed to ensuring that one’s right to the freedom of expression would be upheld. 

He also pointed out that the proposed Broadcasting Regulatory Act only provides an opportunity for an aggrieved party to seek relief in the event they are prejudiced by an electronic medium, and will not be used to stifle the media or its freedom.

