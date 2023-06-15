SLTB Regional Transport Manager arrested for accepting bribe

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on Thursday (15 June) arrested the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Transport Manager for Kalutara Regional Office.

The suspect was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000 in order to allow an SLTB bus driver attached to the Panadura Depot to drive a bus outside of his permitted route.

The bus driver attached to the Panadura depot had filed a complaint against the said regional transport manager.

The arrestee will be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.