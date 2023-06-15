26 arrested for illegal fishing

June 15, 2023   09:54 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 26 persons who engaged in illegal fishing practices, during recent special operations carried out in the sea area of Mullaitivu. 

The operations, conducted on 13 and 14 June, also led to the seizure of 09 dinghies and diving gear used for these illegal acts. 

The Navy carries out regular operations in the coastal and sea areas around the island, with a view to prevent illegal fishing practices which threaten the sustainability of fish populations, undermine legitimate fishing industries, and damage marine ecosystems. 

As an extension of these efforts, SLNS Lankapatuna in the Eastern Naval Command apprehended 11 persons in the dark hours of 13 June at the Lankapatuna beach, as they were returning after illegal night diving. 

Along with the individuals, the Navy also held 04 dinghies and diving gear belonging to them. 

Meanwhile, SLNS Gotabaya belonging to the same Naval Command apprehended 15 more persons, 05 dinghies and unauthorized fishing equipment, during a special operation mounted in the sea area of Mullaitivu on the morning of 14 June.

At the time of the apprehension, the persons were engaging in diving to catch fish, in violation of licence conditions that have been imposed to prevent illegal diving activities.

The individuals held in these operations were identified as residents of Mannar, Kinniya and China Bay areas, aged between 24 and 56. 

Meanwhile, the 11 persons, 04 dinghies and diving gear held in Lankapatuna were handed over to the Trincomalee Assistant Directorate of Fisheries and 15 individuals with 05 dinghies and fishing gear held in Mullaitivu were handed over to the Mullaitivu Assistant Directorate of Fisheries for onward legal action.

