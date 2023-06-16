Met. Dept. forecasts spells of showers in many areas

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over the sea area around the island and the speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.