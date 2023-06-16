Met. Dept. forecasts spells of showers in many areas

Met. Dept. forecasts spells of showers in many areas

June 16, 2023   08:33 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over the sea area around the island and the speed will be 30-40 kmph.    

The wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Global Economic Forum and Awards 2023 kicks off in Colombo (English)

Global Economic Forum and Awards 2023 kicks off in Colombo (English)

Global Economic Forum and Awards 2023 kicks off in Colombo (English)

President launches new online passport application system

President launches new online passport application system

Price of fertilizers to be slashed from today (English)

Price of fertilizers to be slashed from today (English)

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours (English)

SLPP assures continuous support for President's endeavours (English)

President launches new online passport application system (English)

President launches new online passport application system (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.15

Escapee death-row inmate arrested 19 years later

Escapee death-row inmate arrested 19 years later

President's Secretary addresses concerns over land belonging to Kurundi Viharaya

President's Secretary addresses concerns over land belonging to Kurundi Viharaya