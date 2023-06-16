Gazette issued announcing closure of liquidation of two departments

June 16, 2023   10:05 am

A Gazette Extraordinary has been published to announce the closure of liquidation of two state departments.

The communiqué was issued by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies on Tuesday (June 13).

Thereby, the government has confirmed the closure of liquidation of the Internal Trade Department and the Department of Telecommunications.

The Internal Trade Department was established under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act (No. 01 of 1979), which was repealed by the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 9 of 2003 with the establishment of the Consumer Affairs Authority.

Meanwhile, the Telecommunication Department was converted into a corporation established by an incorporation order made under Section 02, State Industrial Corporation Act, No. 49 of 1957 and published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 596/11 of 06 February 1990.

