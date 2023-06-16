Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 strikes in South Pacific Ocean

June 16, 2023   10:49 am

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake’s epicenter was located about 280 km (174 miles) southwest of Tonga, at a depth of 167.4 km (104 miles), according to USGS.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.

Australia’s Bureau Of Meteorology also said there was no tsunami threat to Australia.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) initially reported a magnitude of 7 for the earthquake near the southern region of the Fiji Islands.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

