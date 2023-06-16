Mother and daughter killed in road accident in Vavuniya

June 16, 2023   12:12 pm

A tense situation was reported after a mother and daughter were killed in an accident in the Kannatti area on the Vavuniya – Mannar main road.

Accordingly, a mother, 36, and daughter, six, were reported dead after a tipper knocked them down while they were reportedly waiting for a bus.

Police further revealed that a tense situation has emerged as the angered residents in the area captured the two individuals who were inside the tipper and handed them over to the police.

Meanwhile, another person who was travelling in the vehicle has fled the scene.

