US organization donates urgently-needed medical aid to Sri Lanka

US organization donates urgently-needed medical aid to Sri Lanka

June 16, 2023   01:22 pm

Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization, has donated more than USD 3 million worth of critically-needed medicines and medical supplies items to Sri Lanka.

The donation was made consequent to an official request of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington D.C., and under the guidance of Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe.
 
The shipment, which arrived in Colombo on June 08, includes amoxicillin used to treat bacterial infections, fluticasone propionate for allergic nasal symptoms, mirtazapine used to treat major depressive disorders, labetalol and olmesartan used to treat high blood pressure, among other medications that were urgently requested by the Sri Lankan Health Ministry.

“We are so thankful to Americares for this generous donation,” said Ambassador Samarasinghe, assuring that these medicines would be put to use immediately to improve the health of families across Sri Lanka at no cost.

Americares has a long history of providing assistance to Sri Lanka, including deliveries of medicines, medical supplies and relief items in response to emergencies and ongoing needs.

The organization is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster so they can reach their full potential.

Americares helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase access, availability, affordability and acceptability of medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand health services; and prevent disease and promote good health. Since it was established more than 40 years ago, the organization has provided USD 22 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President tells teachers to be ready for technological transformation in education

President tells teachers to be ready for technological transformation in education

President tells teachers to be ready for technological transformation in education

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.16

Four people die in two fatal road accidents on Friday

Four people die in two fatal road accidents on Friday

Unauthorized construction on a state land carried on, defying orders

Unauthorized construction on a state land carried on, defying orders

Banagalawatte villagers stage protest against proposed quarry

Banagalawatte villagers stage protest against proposed quarry

Finance State Minister speaks on govt's stance on importing vehicles

Finance State Minister speaks on govt's stance on importing vehicles

Patients afflicted as pharmacists launch token strike

Patients afflicted as pharmacists launch token strike

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00