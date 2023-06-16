Govt. mulls changing G.C.E. O/L system

The Government is reportedly mulling over whether the success of a student should be determined at the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination, or if the examination in question must be conducted in a different manner.

Speaking at teacher appointment ceremony held at Temple Trees this morning (16 June), President Ranil Wickremesinghe revealed that the matter is currently being considered.

A total of 7,342 teachers from across the island were present at the occasion, during which 1,729 teachers were appointed to government schools within the Colombo district, while 626 others were appointed to schools within the Western province.

Addressing the event further, the President told the teachers to be prepared for the technological transformations in the education sector that are expected to take place over the next 10 years.