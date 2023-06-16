Date fixed for parliamentary debate on Anti-Corruption Bill

The Second Reading of the Anti-Corruption Bill is scheduled to be taken up in Parliament on 21 June, as per a decision made by the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

Meanwhile, the Bill on the Parliamentary Budget Office is due to be debated on Tuesday (20 June), as the Parliament is due to meet from 20 June until 23 June, Secretary General of the Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera said.

Accordingly, from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on 20 June, time is allotted for Questions for Oral Answers, following which, from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Second Reading of the Parliamentary Budget Office Bill is scheduled to be taken up.

Thereafter, the Balapitiya Sri Rahularama Purana Viharastha Samanera Akalpa Sangwardena Bikshu Vidyalaya (Incorporation) Bill is scheduled to be taken up at 5.00 p.m.

Time from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. is allotted for the Motion at the Adjournment Time brought by the Government.

On 21 June, the Second Reading of the Anti-Corruption Bill is scheduled to be taken up from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., while the Second Reading of Assistance to and Protection of Victims of Crime and Witnesses Bill and the Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill is also due to be debated.

Thereafter, the Resolutions under the Essential Public Services Act are scheduled to be approved without debate.

On 22 June, from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., time is allotted for Questions for Oral Answers, following which the Adjournment debate on the Address to the Nation by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, which took place on 01 June, will take place from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The whole of 23 June, however, is set aside for Votes of Condolence on the late Members of Parliament.

Accordingly, from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Votes of Condolence for the late Mrs. Larine Perera, Reginold Cooray, Buddhika Kurukularatne, Muthu Sivalingam is scheduled for the said day.