Govt. pharmacists call off token strike

The government pharmacists today (June 17) called off their token strike launched against the transfers given to their colleagues.

The Society of Government Pharmacists, however, vowed to continue their trade union action if the authorities fail to address their issues.

A 24-hour token strike had been launched by the government pharmacists on Friday (June 16), in protest of the transfers given to 23 pharmacists of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

As a result, the patients were afflicted as the operations at multiple hospitals had been disrupted.