Govt. pharmacists call off token strike

Govt. pharmacists call off token strike

June 17, 2023   08:48 am

The government pharmacists today (June 17) called off their token strike launched against the transfers given to their colleagues.

The Society of Government Pharmacists, however, vowed to continue their trade union action if the authorities fail to address their issues.

A 24-hour token strike had been launched by the government pharmacists on Friday (June 16), in protest of the transfers given to 23 pharmacists of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

As a result, the patients were afflicted as the operations at multiple hospitals had been disrupted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt committed to providing 13 years of schooling to every child - President (English)

Govt committed to providing 13 years of schooling to every child - President (English)

Govt committed to providing 13 years of schooling to every child - President (English)

ASEAN hints at Sri Lanka's potential entry into RCEP trade deal (English)

ASEAN hints at Sri Lanka's potential entry into RCEP trade deal (English)

Two govt departments liquidated (English)

Two govt departments liquidated (English)

Prices of several medicines to be reduced (English)

Prices of several medicines to be reduced (English)

Sri Lanka in talks with Russia to build a nuclear power plant

Sri Lanka in talks with Russia to build a nuclear power plant

GMOA says govt should further slash prices of medicines

GMOA says govt should further slash prices of medicines

Finance State Minister says govt cannot yet allow vehicle imports

Finance State Minister says govt cannot yet allow vehicle imports

Govt committed to providing 13 years of schooling to every child - President

Govt committed to providing 13 years of schooling to every child - President