Acting Defence and Finance Ministers appointed until Presidents return

June 17, 2023   09:39 am

Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe and Defence State Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon have been appointed Acting Ministers, respectively.

Accordingly, Semasinghe and Tennakooon will be serving as the Acting Finance Minister and Acting Defence Minister, until President Ranil Wickremesinghe returns from his official visit to the UK and France.

The Head of State, accompanied by a top-level delegation left the island early this morning (June 17), aboard a flight belonging to SriLankan Airlines.

During his stay in France, Wickremesinghe will meet with Paris Club creditors to discuss matters pertaining to Sri Lanka’s debt crisis.

On the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Sri Lankan president will address a high-level panel discussion in Paris at the Global Leaders’ Summit for a New Global Financing Pact. The event is scheduled to take place at the Palais Brongniart in Paris on June 22 and 23.

