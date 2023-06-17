Parliamentary committee moots issuing licences to private tutors

Parliamentary committee moots issuing licences to private tutors

June 17, 2023   11:09 am

The Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC) on Education has mooted issuing teaching licences to private tutors.

During a recent meeting, chaired by MP V. Radhakrishnan at the parliamentary complex, the committee’s attention was drawn to the quality of private tuition classes across the island and the concerns about the qualifications and quality of these teachers.

Accordingly, the SOC recommended to the Education Ministry’s officials that it would be best to regulate private teachers and give them proper recognition for their profession.

Making reference to the measures taken by other countries to issue teaching license to private teachers and professional recognition has been given for that profession, the committee further recommended that such a system should be followed in Sri Lanka as well.

Therefore, the SOC chairman informed the Education Ministry officials to pay immediate attention to the preparation of such a system and submit a report to the committee on the steps that need to be taken to regulate private tuition teachers and give them professional recognition legally.

Meanwhile, it was proposed to establish a special unit at the Education Ministry to oversee and regulate international schools. The focus of the meeting also fell on the need to amend the existing legal framework, the education provided by the international schools and the improvement of its quality.

Furthermore, the attention of the SOC members also fell on the shortage of teachers in government schools, especially for English medium and advanced level classes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.17

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.17

Govt committed to providing 13 years of schooling to every child - President (English)

Govt committed to providing 13 years of schooling to every child - President (English)

ASEAN hints at Sri Lanka's potential entry into RCEP trade deal (English)

ASEAN hints at Sri Lanka's potential entry into RCEP trade deal (English)

Two govt departments liquidated (English)

Two govt departments liquidated (English)

Prices of several medicines to be reduced (English)

Prices of several medicines to be reduced (English)

Sri Lanka in talks with Russia to build a nuclear power plant

Sri Lanka in talks with Russia to build a nuclear power plant

GMOA says govt should further slash prices of medicines

GMOA says govt should further slash prices of medicines