Parliamentary committee moots issuing licences to private tutors

The Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC) on Education has mooted issuing teaching licences to private tutors.

During a recent meeting, chaired by MP V. Radhakrishnan at the parliamentary complex, the committee’s attention was drawn to the quality of private tuition classes across the island and the concerns about the qualifications and quality of these teachers.

Accordingly, the SOC recommended to the Education Ministry’s officials that it would be best to regulate private teachers and give them proper recognition for their profession.

Making reference to the measures taken by other countries to issue teaching license to private teachers and professional recognition has been given for that profession, the committee further recommended that such a system should be followed in Sri Lanka as well.

Therefore, the SOC chairman informed the Education Ministry officials to pay immediate attention to the preparation of such a system and submit a report to the committee on the steps that need to be taken to regulate private tuition teachers and give them professional recognition legally.

Meanwhile, it was proposed to establish a special unit at the Education Ministry to oversee and regulate international schools. The focus of the meeting also fell on the need to amend the existing legal framework, the education provided by the international schools and the improvement of its quality.

Furthermore, the attention of the SOC members also fell on the shortage of teachers in government schools, especially for English medium and advanced level classes.