Person hacked to death in Palatota

Person hacked to death in Palatota

June 17, 2023   01:32 pm

A person has been hacked to death with a sharp weapon on a road in the Godaparagahahena area of Palatota, Kalutara last night (16).

The deceased individual, Sujith Dharmasena, is a 43-year-old resident of Palatota in Kalutara, the police said.

Kalutara-South Police stated that the victim, who sustained critical injuries on his head and neck during the attack, had died on the spot.

Preliminary investigations have found an escalated personal dispute as the motive behind the murder, according to police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.17

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.17

Govt committed to providing 13 years of schooling to every child - President (English)

Govt committed to providing 13 years of schooling to every child - President (English)

ASEAN hints at Sri Lanka's potential entry into RCEP trade deal (English)

ASEAN hints at Sri Lanka's potential entry into RCEP trade deal (English)

Two govt departments liquidated (English)

Two govt departments liquidated (English)

Prices of several medicines to be reduced (English)

Prices of several medicines to be reduced (English)

Sri Lanka in talks with Russia to build a nuclear power plant

Sri Lanka in talks with Russia to build a nuclear power plant

GMOA says govt should further slash prices of medicines

GMOA says govt should further slash prices of medicines