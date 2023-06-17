Person hacked to death in Palatota

A person has been hacked to death with a sharp weapon on a road in the Godaparagahahena area of Palatota, Kalutara last night (16).

The deceased individual, Sujith Dharmasena, is a 43-year-old resident of Palatota in Kalutara, the police said.

Kalutara-South Police stated that the victim, who sustained critical injuries on his head and neck during the attack, had died on the spot.

Preliminary investigations have found an escalated personal dispute as the motive behind the murder, according to police.