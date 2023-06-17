Former Rathgama PS member shot near Seenigama Devalaya

A former Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) member suffered life-threatening injuries after being gunned down near the Seenigama Devalaya in Meetiyagoda police division on Saturday morning (June 17).

The critically injured local government politician is currently receiving treatment at the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya.

According to reports, the former PS member had been travelling in his vehicle when two gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle fired several gunshots at him near the Seenigama Devalaya.

Amidst the mayhem, the former PS member had driven his vehicle to the Hikkaduwa Police, however, the officers rushed him to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The gunfire victim has been identified as a former Rathgama Pradeshiya Sabha member, representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). He is also reportedly a relative of the drug lord who operates under the alias “Rathgama Vidura”.

The police have yet to determine the motive behind the shooting. However, suspicions are rife that the former PS member was gunned down by an underworld figure.