Two dead after illegal mine collapsed in Rakwana

Two individuals have lost their lives after an illegal mine collapsed in Rakwana last night (16).

An illegal mine located in the Number 01 area on the Rakwana - Madampe main road has suddenly collapsed in this manner.

There had reportedly been 04 people inside the mine at the time of the incident, and, two of them remain missing.

The bodies of the other two individuals that were recovered after the fatal incident are placed at the Kahawatta Base Hospital, the police said.

Rakwana Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.