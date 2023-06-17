Police sergeant tries to shoot Traffic OIC

A sergeant attached to Malabe Police has tried to shoot the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Malabe Traffic Division with a firearm inside the police station.

Police stated that the situation arose as a result of an escalated argument between them.

Later, the other police officers who were present at the police station at the time had taken steps to control the situation.

However, the suspected police sergeant has since fled the police station.

Police mentioned that an investigation is in progress to arrest him.

The Sri Lanka Police have also taken steps to immediately suspend the relevant police sergeant from all his duties.