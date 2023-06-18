Two persons injured in shooting at Minuwangoda

June 18, 2023   10:04 am

Two persons have been injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident at Austin Mawatha in Boragodawatte, Minuwangoda. 

Police said that a group of unidentified individuals who had arrived in a car had opened fire at two persons on a motorcycle last night (17). 

The motorcycle rider and pillion rider were both injured in the shooting and admitted to the Minuwangoda Hospital while they were later transferred to the Gampaha Hospital for further treatment. 

The two victims are aged 33 and 43 years while the motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained. 

