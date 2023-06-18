Gazette issued listing wheat flour under specified goods

June 18, 2023   11:24 am

Wheat flour has been listed under the category of ‘specified goods’, by way of an Extraordinary Gazette notification issued by the Minister of Trade, Nalin Fernando.

 Accordingly, wheat flour was brought under the category of specified goods with effect from midnight on 16 June, as it is an essential commodity to the people. 

This has been prescribed under Section 18 of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act No. 09 of 2003 (Amended). 

Meanwhile, Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas, which was included as a specified good by way of a Gazette published on 08 July 022, will be excluded from the list of Specified Goods.

