Cabinet approves use of electric buses in Colombo city

Cabinet approves use of electric buses in Colombo city

June 18, 2023   11:45 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to operate electric buses within the city of Colombo, Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena revealed. 

Accordingly, he noted that the proposal was approved in a bid to reduce both, the environmental damage caused by exhaust fumes, and the impact of increasing fuel prices. 

“The solution for this is to convert all public transport mediums into electric vehicles. Not just buses, we are also trying to introduce electric three-wheelers, vans and trains”, the Minister said, adding that the private sector is likely to introduce an electric three-wheeler within this year. 

Meanwhile, Gunawardena also stated that steps are being taken by the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) close down several loss-making depots across the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.18

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.18

President Ranil leaves for UK and France on official visit (English)

President Ranil leaves for UK and France on official visit (English)

Govt to introduce new laws to resolve issues faced by investors(English)

Govt to introduce new laws to resolve issues faced by investors(English)

COPF approves establishment of Parliamentary Budget Office (English)

COPF approves establishment of Parliamentary Budget Office (English)

Indian police file charge sheet against 10 Sri Lankans over arms and drug smuggling

Indian police file charge sheet against 10 Sri Lankans over arms and drug smuggling

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.17

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.17

President Ranil to meet with Paris Club creditors during visit to France

President Ranil to meet with Paris Club creditors during visit to France