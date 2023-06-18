Cabinet approves use of electric buses in Colombo city

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to operate electric buses within the city of Colombo, Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena revealed.

Accordingly, he noted that the proposal was approved in a bid to reduce both, the environmental damage caused by exhaust fumes, and the impact of increasing fuel prices.

“The solution for this is to convert all public transport mediums into electric vehicles. Not just buses, we are also trying to introduce electric three-wheelers, vans and trains”, the Minister said, adding that the private sector is likely to introduce an electric three-wheeler within this year.

Meanwhile, Gunawardena also stated that steps are being taken by the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) close down several loss-making depots across the country.