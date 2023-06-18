Kapuwa arrested as woman dies after Shanthikarma ritual

A 25-year-old ‘Kapuwa’ has been arrested by Laggala Police after a 48-year-old woman on whom he had performed a ‘Shanthikarma’ ritual had later died after being hospitalised on Saturday (17 June).

Accordingly, the victim, along with two others, who were reportedly ill, had been part of the healing ritual in the Hattota Amuna area in Dasgiriya, Laggala.

The trio were reportedly asked to drink a total of 21 king coconut fruits as part of the ritual by the 25-year-old ‘kapuwa’ who had performed it, following which the victim was also asked to drink a mixture of water and turmeric powder.

The victim had later fallen seriously ill, and was taken to the Dasgiriya Hospital.

Despite being rushed to the Dambulla Hospital for further treatment later, the victim was pronounced dead upon admission.

The postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted today (18 June) at the Dambulla Hospital, while further investigations are being conducted by the Laggala Police.