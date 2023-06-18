Kapuwa arrested as woman dies after Shanthikarma ritual

Kapuwa arrested as woman dies after Shanthikarma ritual

June 18, 2023   04:39 pm

A 25-year-old ‘Kapuwa’ has been arrested by Laggala Police after a 48-year-old woman on whom he had performed a ‘Shanthikarma’ ritual had later died after being hospitalised on Saturday (17 June). 

Accordingly, the victim, along with two others, who were reportedly ill, had been part of the healing ritual in the Hattota Amuna area in Dasgiriya, Laggala. 

The trio were reportedly asked to drink a total of 21 king coconut fruits as part of the ritual by the 25-year-old ‘kapuwa’ who had performed it, following which the victim was also asked to drink a mixture of water and turmeric powder. 

The victim had later fallen seriously ill, and was taken to the Dasgiriya Hospital. 

Despite being rushed to the Dambulla Hospital for further treatment later, the victim was pronounced dead upon admission. 

The postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted today (18 June) at the Dambulla Hospital, while further investigations are being conducted by the Laggala Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Gazette issued listing wheat flour under specified goods

Gazette issued listing wheat flour under specified goods

Gazette issued listing wheat flour under specified goods

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.18

Area residents claim J'pura university hostel cause behind contaminated water

Area residents claim J'pura university hostel cause behind contaminated water

Polonnaruwa farmers demand fertilizer, despite monetary reliefs

Polonnaruwa farmers demand fertilizer, despite monetary reliefs

Two persons injured in shooting at Minuwangoda

Two persons injured in shooting at Minuwangoda

'Kapuwa' arrested as woman dies after 'Shanthikarma' ritual

'Kapuwa' arrested as woman dies after 'Shanthikarma' ritual

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.18

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.18