Man suffers severe burn injuries after being set ablaze by wife

A man has reportedly suffered severe burn injuries after being set ablaze by his wife in the Moratamulla area in the early hours of today (18 June).

Accordingly, the injured individual’s wife had set their bed on fire at 03:00 a.m. today, owing to a family dispute.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had been having several extra-marital affairs for a long period of time, which often lead to disputes between the married couple, Police said.

Thus, following one such dispute, she had set their bed ablaze while her husband was asleep, resulting in severe burn injuries on the victim’s legs, according to the Police.

Upon questioning, however, Police revealed that the accused had claimed that her husband had impaled her with an axe, and had subsequently set himself on fire presuming that she was dead.

Further investigations into the matter are underway, while the victim is reportedly receiving treatment at the Colombo South Teaching (Kalubowila) Hospital.