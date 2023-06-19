Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

June 19, 2023   07:43 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

A few showers will occur in North-Central province and in Kurunegala district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanthurai. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

