Final decision on PUCSL chairmanship expected next week?

June 19, 2023   09:53 am

A final decision will reportedly be arrived at regarding the appointment of a new Chairman for the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) during the next meeting of the Constitutional Council, political sources said.

When inquired by Ada Derana, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene stated that the Constitutional Council is scheduled to be convened next week.

Accordingly, the council will reportedly meet on June 26.

There, a final decision will be taken on the chairmanship of the PUCSL, a position which is currently vacant, and the President has already informed the Constitutional Council regarding the appointment to be made, as per political sources.

Meanwhile, the parliament will also convene from tomorrow (June 20) to June 23, where the proposed Anti-Corruption Bill will be tabled.

Furthermore, the Parliamentary Communications Department mentioned that the second reading of the Parliamentary Budget Office Bill will take place during tomorrow’s parliamentary session.

