Court issues arrest warrant on MP Wimal Weerawansa

June 19, 2023   10:22 am

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued an arrest warrant against MP Wimal Weerawansa for failing to appear before the court when the case over his 2016 protest in front of the UN office in Colombo was taken up this morning (June 19), Ada Derana reporter said.

Later, the court has also ordered the case to be recalled on September 11.

The case was filed on the charges of causing public inconvenience by blocking the roads around the United Nations (UN) Office in Thummulla, Colombo when the then UN Human Rights Commissioner, Prince Zeid Al Hussain visited Sri Lanka in 2016.

