One person injured in shooting at Kolonnawa

One person injured in shooting at Kolonnawa

June 19, 2023   11:09 am

A person has been injured in a shooting incident that took place on the Kolonnawa – Gothatuwa road last night (June 18), the police said.

Police revealed that two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting at around 8.40 p.m. yesterday, and fled the scene.

The victim has been admitted to the Thalangama Hospital, owing to injuries sustained in the shooting and was later transferred to the Colombo National Hospital, the police said.

The injured individual, Gihan Madushanka alias “Raja” has been identified to be aged 41 years, according to police.

However, neither the suspects who carried out the shooting, nor the motive behind the crime has been uncovered so far, the police said.

Wellampitiya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.19

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.19

Microbiology unit of Colombo National Hospital closed for 02 months after infectious breakout among staff

Microbiology unit of Colombo National Hospital closed for 02 months after infectious breakout among staff

Female patient dies at Peradeniya Hospital after anaesthetic drug causes complications

Female patient dies at Peradeniya Hospital after anaesthetic drug causes complications

The untold truth about historic Kurundi Viharaya in Mullaitivu

The untold truth about historic Kurundi Viharaya in Mullaitivu

Woman reported dead after 'Shanthikarma' healing ritual

Woman reported dead after 'Shanthikarma' healing ritual

Govt. will involve private sector in promoting tourism - Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

Govt. will involve private sector in promoting tourism - Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

Minister assures no shortage of petroleum products (English)

Minister assures no shortage of petroleum products (English)