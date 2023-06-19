One person injured in shooting at Kolonnawa

A person has been injured in a shooting incident that took place on the Kolonnawa – Gothatuwa road last night (June 18), the police said.

Police revealed that two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting at around 8.40 p.m. yesterday, and fled the scene.

The victim has been admitted to the Thalangama Hospital, owing to injuries sustained in the shooting and was later transferred to the Colombo National Hospital, the police said.

The injured individual, Gihan Madushanka alias “Raja” has been identified to be aged 41 years, according to police.

However, neither the suspects who carried out the shooting, nor the motive behind the crime has been uncovered so far, the police said.

Wellampitiya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.