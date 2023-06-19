Agricultural Ministry issues notice on Urea fertilizer distribution

The Ministry of Agriculture says that sufficient amounts of Urea fertilizers have been provided to the Agrarian Service Centres.

Measures have reportedly been taken to deliver an additional amount of 5,100 Metric Tonnes of Urea fertilizer to the Agrarian Service Centres across the island, while another stock of 1,000 Metric Tonnes of fertilizers is also scheduled to be distributed today (June 19).

Furthermore, the Ministry of Agriculture noted that if urea fertilizer stocks are not available at any Agrarian Service Centres, information can be accessed by contacting the sales manager of the Colombo Commercial Fertilizers Ltd. through 077 551 0674 or the distribution manager of Ceylon Fertilizer Company Ltd. via 077 444 1417.