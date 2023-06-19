Agricultural Ministry issues notice on Urea fertilizer distribution

Agricultural Ministry issues notice on Urea fertilizer distribution

June 19, 2023   11:42 am

The Ministry of Agriculture says that sufficient amounts of Urea fertilizers have been provided to the Agrarian Service Centres.

Measures have reportedly been taken to deliver an additional amount of 5,100 Metric Tonnes of Urea fertilizer to the Agrarian Service Centres across the island, while another stock of 1,000 Metric Tonnes of fertilizers is also scheduled to be distributed today (June 19).

Furthermore, the Ministry of Agriculture noted that if urea fertilizer stocks are not available at any Agrarian Service Centres, information can be accessed by contacting the sales manager of the Colombo Commercial Fertilizers Ltd. through 077 551 0674 or the distribution manager of Ceylon Fertilizer Company Ltd. via 077 444 1417.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.19

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.19

Microbiology unit of Colombo National Hospital closed for 02 months after infectious breakout among staff

Microbiology unit of Colombo National Hospital closed for 02 months after infectious breakout among staff

Female patient dies at Peradeniya Hospital after anaesthetic drug causes complications

Female patient dies at Peradeniya Hospital after anaesthetic drug causes complications

The untold truth about historic Kurundi Viharaya in Mullaitivu

The untold truth about historic Kurundi Viharaya in Mullaitivu

Woman reported dead after 'Shanthikarma' healing ritual

Woman reported dead after 'Shanthikarma' healing ritual

Govt. will involve private sector in promoting tourism - Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

Govt. will involve private sector in promoting tourism - Minister Nimal Siripala (English)

Minister assures no shortage of petroleum products (English)

Minister assures no shortage of petroleum products (English)