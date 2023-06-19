Sri Lankan Rupee continues upward momentum

The Sri Lankan Rupee has marginally appreciated today, based on the latest data regarding the buying and selling rates of the US Dollar released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Accordingly, today’s (June 19) buying rate of the US Dollar has been reported at Rs. 297.53, while the selling rate of the US Dollar was recorded at Rs. 315.12, according to the CBSL.

On Friday (16), the buying rate of the US Dollar was registered at Rs. 300.51, while the selling rate was recorded at Rs. 319.66.