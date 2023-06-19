Lottery prices to be increased?

June 19, 2023   03:55 pm

The government has reportedly decided to increase the price of a lottery ticket by Rs. 20 up to Rs. 40 with effect from next month.

However, the All Ceylon Lottery Dealers’ Association alleges that the government has not yet expressed agreement to increase the commission allocated for the lottery dealers.

The Secretary of the association B.S.S. Marasinghe stressed that if the government does not take action to increase the relevant commission, the lottery dealers will withdraw from their duties from July 07, 2023.

