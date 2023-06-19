Over 3,200 online passport applications received within four days

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says that a total of 3,265 passport applications have been received thus far through the newly-launched online passport application system.

The new system was ceremonially launched at the Homagama Divisional Secretariat on June 15, under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles, in a bid to provide the public with the opportunity to obtain passports more easily.

The new passports will be delivered to the applicant’s residence within a span of three days, under this new procedure.

Accordingly, the accepting of online applications for passports had commenced at 51 Divisional Secretariats across the island so far.

However, the one-day service of issuing passports at the Department of Immigration and Emigration will continue to operate as usual.

For any issues pertaining to the online passport application system, you can contact the Department of Immigration and Emigration through its hotline 1962.