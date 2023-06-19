Muslims in Sri Lanka to celebrate Hajj festival on June 29

Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate the Hajj festival (Eid-Ul- Adha) on the 29th of June as the new moon for the month of Dhul Haj has been sighted, the Colombo Grand Mosque announced.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, during which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed, and is followed by Eid-Ul- Adha.

Hajj, one of Islam’s five pillars, is the pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.