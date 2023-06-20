Govt raises import tax on cement

June 20, 2023   08:57 am

The government has increased the import tax imported in cement, with effect from June 17.

According to the Investment Promotion Ministry, the CESS levy on 1kg of artificially coloured uncoloured cement has gone up from Rs. 3.00 to Rs. 5.00.

The CESS tax on other portland cement imported in packaging of 50kg and below was increased from Rs. 5.00 to Rs. 8.00.

Meanwhile, the CESS on other portland cement imported in packaging of over 50kg or bulk was raised from Rs. 3.00 to Rs. 5.00.

