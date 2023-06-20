Two doctors at Anuradhapura Hospital involved in fistfight

Two doctors at Anuradhapura Hospital involved in fistfight

June 20, 2023   10:55 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has called for a transparent probe into a recent fistfight between two doctors at the Teaching Hospital in Anuradhapura.

The hospital’s secretary for the GMOA, Dr. Ranjan Ganegama mentioned that a complaint about the scuffle has been filed with the police.

According to reports, a doctor attached to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital had assaulted a fellow doctor after a heated exchange of words over some work-related reasons between the two had escalated.

The doctor who was injured in the altercation is now receiving medical care at the same hospital.

