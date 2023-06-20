India to accelerate of smart classroom project at 200 schools in Galle district

India is in talks with Sri Lanka to accelerate the implementation of a smart classroom project in the Galle District, the Indian High Commission in Colombo says.

Education Secretary M.N Ranasinghe and Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay exchanged diplomatic notes on Monday (June 19) to discuss the expedition of the implementation of ‘Establishment of Modern Computer Labs and Smart Boards with Customized Curriculum Software in 200 Schools in Galle District’.

Minister of Industries and Plantation Industries Dr. Ramesh Pathirana was also in attendance. Deputy Indian High Commissioner, Vinod K. Jacob and officials from the High Commission of India and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education also participated.

The exchange of notes is expected to further streamline and expedite the implementation of the Project, by aligning the procurement processes in accordance with the framework prescribed by Government of Sri Lanka.

The project, implemented through Government of India grant assistance, aims to improve digital literacy amongst students attending schools in the lesser privileged areas.

This is one among several grant projects undertaken by Government of India in the education sphere in Sri Lanka.

India’s overall development assistance to Sri Lanka currently stands at around USD 5 billion with nearly USD 600 million being in grants. Close to 65 grant projects have already been carried out across the 25 districts in the country and over 20 grant projects are at various stages of implementation.