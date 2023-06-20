Colombo Magistrate calls for reports pertaining to Schaffter murder

June 20, 2023   03:14 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (20 June) ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take measures to expedite the investigations into the death of famed businessmen Dinesh Schaffter.

Accordingly, Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya today ordered the CID to obtain all relevant reports from the government analyst pertaining to the samples sent for testing, highlighting that reports on blood samples and other materials sent in relation to the investigation are yet to be received.

Emphasizing the delay in receiving the said reports, Additional Magistrate Jayasuriya stated in open court that measures must be taken to obtain them soon, adding that she is also ready to summon the government analyst before the court if required.

The relevant is due to be called in court on 28 June.

Director of the Janashakthi PLC Group, Dinesh Schaffter, was found tied up in his car at the General Cemetery in Borella on 15 December 2022 and died a day later while receiving treatment at the ICU of the National Hospital in Colombo.

