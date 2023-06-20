School uniform tweak in Western Province to counter dengue

School uniform tweak in Western Province to counter dengue

June 20, 2023   04:31 pm

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) has requested students of schools in the Western Province to wear light-coloured clothing in addition to their uniforms, in a bid to protect themselves from contracting dengue virus.

Director of the NDCU Dr. Nalin Ariyarathne explained that the request was made in view of the recent spike in the number of dengue cases reported amongst schoolchildren in the province.

“We have submitted a proposal requesting for students in the Western Province to be allowed to wear light-coloured clothing in addition to their uniforms that can protect them from both dengue mosquitoes and extreme heat”, Ariyaratne said, adding that the approval of the Provincial Governor, the Chief Secretary and the Education Secretary has already been received, as per information gathered by the NDCU

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prices of bakery products slashed

Prices of bakery products slashed

Prices of bakery products slashed

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.20

National Dengue Control Unit calls for change in Western Province school uniforms

National Dengue Control Unit calls for change in Western Province school uniforms

UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka to implement recommendations

UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka to implement recommendations

Man lodges complaint at HRCSL after false allegations by police

Man lodges complaint at HRCSL after false allegations by police

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.20

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.06.20