School uniform tweak in Western Province to counter dengue

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) has requested students of schools in the Western Province to wear light-coloured clothing in addition to their uniforms, in a bid to protect themselves from contracting dengue virus.

Director of the NDCU Dr. Nalin Ariyarathne explained that the request was made in view of the recent spike in the number of dengue cases reported amongst schoolchildren in the province.

“We have submitted a proposal requesting for students in the Western Province to be allowed to wear light-coloured clothing in addition to their uniforms that can protect them from both dengue mosquitoes and extreme heat”, Ariyaratne said, adding that the approval of the Provincial Governor, the Chief Secretary and the Education Secretary has already been received, as per information gathered by the NDCU