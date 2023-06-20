Body found in Bogambara Lake, police suspect suicide

June 20, 2023   04:34 pm

The body of a female was recovered from the Bogambara Lake in Kandy by the Police on Tuesday (20 June).

Police discovered the body of the 31-year-old female early this morning, based on information received in this regard.

The deceased has been identified as a mother-of-two residing in the Ampitiya area in Kandy, Police said, adding that the body has been placed at the Kandy National Hospital for the postmortem examination.

While an exact cause of death is yet to be determined, Police are investigating the matter as a potential suicide.

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are
available for immediate support: 
- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926
- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 
- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)

