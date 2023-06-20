Women Parliamentarians Caucus submits proposals to amend Anti-Corruption Bill

Women Parliamentarians Caucus submits proposals to amend Anti-Corruption Bill

June 20, 2023   05:39 pm

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC) has submitted proposals to amend the Anti-Corruption Bill, which is scheduled to be debated and passed in Parliament tomorrow (21 June).

Addressing a letter to the Speaker on behalf of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus and the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Children, Women and Gender, chairperson of the Caucus, Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, stated that the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus is very happy to see the inclusion of the concept of sexual bribery being addressed in the draft of the present Anti-Corruption Bill.

However, Dr. Fernandopulle highlighted two priority concerns that require to be amended immediately, before debate schedule for tomorrow.

The first, she noted, is that there should be a change in the offense of ‘sexual favour’. 

The Caucus requested that the term ‘sexual bribery’ be used instead of ‘sexual favour’, as the latter diminishes the offence, while the former ensures that the gravity of the offence is reflected in the law.

Secondly, Dr. Fernandopulle pointed out that the second is that due to Section 162 (f) on re-corruption, the draft bill reflects that the offence is committed by both the giver and the taker of any bribe and the person giving the bribe may be treated unfairly.

Thus, the Caucus informed the speaker that they also request to include an exception in the case of sexual bribery only, where the giver/offeror of the bribe is not considered the guilty party.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.20

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.20

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.20

Prices of bakery products slashed

Prices of bakery products slashed

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.20

National Dengue Control Unit calls for change in Western Province school uniforms

National Dengue Control Unit calls for change in Western Province school uniforms

UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka to implement recommendations

UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka to implement recommendations

Man lodges complaint at HRCSL after false allegations by police

Man lodges complaint at HRCSL after false allegations by police

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00