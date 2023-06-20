Women Parliamentarians Caucus submits proposals to amend Anti-Corruption Bill

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC) has submitted proposals to amend the Anti-Corruption Bill, which is scheduled to be debated and passed in Parliament tomorrow (21 June).

Addressing a letter to the Speaker on behalf of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus and the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Children, Women and Gender, chairperson of the Caucus, Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, stated that the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus is very happy to see the inclusion of the concept of sexual bribery being addressed in the draft of the present Anti-Corruption Bill.

However, Dr. Fernandopulle highlighted two priority concerns that require to be amended immediately, before debate schedule for tomorrow.

The first, she noted, is that there should be a change in the offense of ‘sexual favour’.

The Caucus requested that the term ‘sexual bribery’ be used instead of ‘sexual favour’, as the latter diminishes the offence, while the former ensures that the gravity of the offence is reflected in the law.

Secondly, Dr. Fernandopulle pointed out that the second is that due to Section 162 (f) on re-corruption, the draft bill reflects that the offence is committed by both the giver and the taker of any bribe and the person giving the bribe may be treated unfairly.

Thus, the Caucus informed the speaker that they also request to include an exception in the case of sexual bribery only, where the giver/offeror of the bribe is not considered the guilty party.